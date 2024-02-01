Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 535.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL opened at a price of 536.15 and closed at 535.25. The stock had a high of 542.8 and a low of 534.2. The market capitalization of UPL is 40,371.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 126,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹535.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UPL on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 126,944. The closing price for the stock was 535.25.

