Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares soar with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 587.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 590.15 and closed at 589.3. The stock reached a high of 594.85 and a low of 585.2. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 44,105.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 50,029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 587.5, while the high price is 597.35.

01 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Upl January futures opened at 592.75 as against previous close of 592.75

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 595.95. The bid price is 600.6 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 600.8 with an offer quantity of 1300. The stock has an open interest of 32,182,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Upl Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹594.9, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹587.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 594.9. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.4.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.71%
3 Months-13.16%
6 Months-14.59%
YTD-18.0%
1 Year-18.73%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹587.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹589.3

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 587.6. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock's price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹589.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume was 50,029 shares and the closing price was 589.3.

