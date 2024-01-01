Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares soar with positive trading performance

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹590.15 and closed at ₹589.3. The stock reached a high of ₹594.85 and a low of ₹585.2. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹44,105.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 50,029 shares.
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹587.5, while the high price is ₹597.35.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 595.95. The bid price is 600.6 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 600.8 with an offer quantity of 1300. The stock has an open interest of 32,182,800.
The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is ₹594.9. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.71%
|3 Months
|-13.16%
|6 Months
|-14.59%
|YTD
|-18.0%
|1 Year
|-18.73%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹587.6. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, reflecting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock's price.
