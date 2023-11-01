Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 538.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 536.85 and closed at 538.4. The stock reached a high of 543.85 and a low of 528.35. The company has a market capitalization of 40,562.84 crore. Its 52-week high is 807 and the 52-week low is 532.1. The BSE volume for UPL was 136,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹540.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹538.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 540.4. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2 units.

01 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹538.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 136,188. The closing price of the shares was 538.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.