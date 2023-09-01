Upl Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 599.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.6 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl was ₹601, and the closing price was ₹599.75. The stock reached a high of ₹602.1 and a low of ₹590.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹44,405.95 crore. The 52-week high is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl on this day was 51,131 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:25:26 AM IST
