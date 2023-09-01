Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 599.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.6 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl was 601, and the closing price was 599.75. The stock reached a high of 602.1 and a low of 590.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is 44,405.95 crore. The 52-week high is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl on this day was 51,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹599.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,131. The closing price for the shares was 599.75.

