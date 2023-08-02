comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Upl stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 624.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

UPL's stock opened at 622.85 and closed at 624.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 628 and a low of 610.95. The market capitalization of UPL is 46,976.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 621. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 09:02:20 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹625.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹624.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 625.85. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

02 Aug 2023, 08:25:06 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹624.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,061. The closing price of the shares was 624.35.

