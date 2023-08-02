Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Upl stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 624.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
UPL's stock opened at ₹622.85 and closed at ₹624.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹610.95. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹46,976.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹621. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
