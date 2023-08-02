Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading

UPL's stock opened at ₹622.85 and closed at ₹624.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹610.95. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹46,976.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹621. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.