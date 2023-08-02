Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading

UPL's stock opened at ₹622.85 and closed at ₹624.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹610.95. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹46,976.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹621. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹625.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹624.35
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹625.85. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
02 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹624.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,061. The closing price of the shares was ₹624.35.