Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading Growth

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 592.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 593.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 587.8 and the closing price was 587.5. The stock reached a high of 599.8 and a low of 587.5. The market capitalization of Upl is 44,443.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 184,514 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹593.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹592.1

The current stock price of Upl is 593.85 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% or 1.75 points from its previous closing price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹587.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 184,514 shares and closed at a price of 587.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.