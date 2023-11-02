Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted: Upl Trading on a High Note Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 532 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 530.6 and the closing price was 540.4. The stock reached a high of 540.6 and a low of 529.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is 39,932.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 528.35 respectively. The BSE volume for Upl was 79,460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹536.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹532

The stock price of Upl is currently 536.15, which represents a 0.78% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 4.15.

02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹540.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79460. The closing price for the day was 540.4.

