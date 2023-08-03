Upl Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 625.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619.1 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at ₹629.85 and close at ₹625.85. The stock reached a high of ₹629.85 and a low of ₹614.15 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹46,470.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹610.95. The BSE volume for UPL was 180,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
