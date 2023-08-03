Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 625.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619.1 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at 629.85 and close at 625.85. The stock reached a high of 629.85 and a low of 614.15 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 46,470.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 610.95. The BSE volume for UPL was 180,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹625.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 180,655 shares. The closing price for Upl on this day was 625.85.

