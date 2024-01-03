Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 592.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.35 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL opened at 593.85 and closed at 592.1. The stock had a high of 603.85 and a low of 589.1. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,612.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 63,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹594.35, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹592.1

The current stock price of UPL is 594.35. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, which means the stock price has increased by 2.25.

03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹592.1 on last trading day

On the last day, UPL's BSE volume was 63,818 shares, and the closing price was 592.1.

