Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL opened at ₹593.85 and closed at ₹592.1. The stock had a high of ₹603.85 and a low of ₹589.1. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,612.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 63,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.