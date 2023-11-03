Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 532 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's open price was 536.15 and the close price was 532. The high for the day was 542.45 and the low was 535.25. The market cap of UPL is 40,570.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 31,116.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹532 on last trading day

On the last day, UPL had a BSE volume of 31,116 shares. The closing price for the stock was 532.

