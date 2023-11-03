Upl Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, UPL's open price was ₹536.15 and the close price was ₹532. The high for the day was ₹542.45 and the low was ₹535.25. The market cap of UPL is ₹40,570.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 31,116.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.