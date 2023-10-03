Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 605 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 614.95 and closed at 605. The highest price reached during the day was 621.5, while the lowest price was 609.4. The company's market capitalization is 46,256.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 807, and the 52-week low was 577. The BSE volume for the day was 120,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, UPL had a total volume of 120,977 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 605.

