Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Soars in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Soars in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 600.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, UPL opened at 610.15 and closed at 619.1. The stock had a high of 613.15 and a low of 590.1. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 45081.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 610.95. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 167,195.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:46:50 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹603.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹600.6

The current stock price of Upl is 603.5 with a net change of 2.9. This represents a percent change of 0.48.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:35:32 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹605.15, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹600.6

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 605.15. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.55.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22:13 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹601, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹600.6

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 601. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00:52 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹600.6, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹619.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 600.6. There has been a percent change of -2.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.5, which implies a decrease of 18.5 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:16:18 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹619.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 167,195 shares with a closing price of 619.1.

