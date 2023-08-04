Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹610.15 and closed at ₹619.1. The stock had a high of ₹613.15 and a low of ₹590.1. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹45081.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹610.95. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 167,195.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.