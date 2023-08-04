Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹610.15 and closed at ₹619.1. The stock had a high of ₹613.15 and a low of ₹590.1. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹45081.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹610.95. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 167,195.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹603.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹600.6
The current stock price of Upl is ₹603.5 with a net change of 2.9. This represents a percent change of 0.48.
Click here for Upl Profit Loss
Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹605.15, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹600.6
The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is ₹605.15. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4.55.
Upl Live Updates
UPL
UPL
Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹601, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹600.6
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹601. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹600.6, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹619.1
The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is ₹600.6. There has been a percent change of -2.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.5, which implies a decrease of ₹18.5 in the stock price.
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹619.1 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 167,195 shares with a closing price of ₹619.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!