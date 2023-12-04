Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 570.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 574.95 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

UPL's stock opened at 571.05 and closed at 570.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 576 and a low of 569.2 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL stands at 43,156.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 528.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 300,105 shares of UPL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

