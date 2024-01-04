Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars in Positive Trading Session

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl's open price was ₹597.85 and the close price was ₹594.35. The stock had a high of ₹597.85 and a low of ₹585.4. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹44,128.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 51,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.