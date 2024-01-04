Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 586.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 587.05 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl's open price was 597.85 and the close price was 594.35. The stock had a high of 597.85 and a low of 585.4. The market capitalization of Upl is 44,128.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 51,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Upl January futures opened at 589.3 as against previous close of 588.7

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 586.2. The bid price is 588.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 588.2. The offer quantity stands at 3900, and the bid quantity is 1300. The stock has an open interest of 33,811,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Upl Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹587.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹586.8

As per the current data, the stock price of Upl is 587.05. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months-11.05%
6 Months-12.38%
YTD-0.07%
1 Year-18.42%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹587.9, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹594.35

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 587.9, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹594.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 51,708 shares and closed at a price of 594.35.

