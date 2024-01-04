Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars in Positive Trading Session

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl's open price was ₹597.85 and the close price was ₹594.35. The stock had a high of ₹597.85 and a low of ₹585.4. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹44,128.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 51,708 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 586.2. The bid price is 588.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 588.2. The offer quantity stands at 3900, and the bid quantity is 1300. The stock has an open interest of 33,811,700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹587.05. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|-11.05%
|6 Months
|-12.38%
|YTD
|-0.07%
|1 Year
|-18.42%
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹587.9, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.
On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 51,708 shares and closed at a price of ₹594.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!