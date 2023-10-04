Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets; investors concerned

On the last day of trading, UPL's open price was ₹616.25 and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹616.25 and a low of ₹606.25. The market capitalization of UPL is 45565.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 80929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.