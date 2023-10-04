Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets; investors concerned

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 607.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's open price was 616.25 and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 616.25 and a low of 606.25. The market capitalization of UPL is 45565.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 80929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹605, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹607.05

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 605. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease of 2.05 in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹616.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 80,929. The closing price of the stock was 616.25.

