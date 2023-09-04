Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹591.05 and closed at ₹591.6. The stock reached a high of ₹604.85 and a low of ₹591.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,265.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 224,281 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹600.4, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹603.05 The current stock price of Upl is ₹600.4 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, further confirming the decrease in stock price. Share Via

Upl September futures opened at 609.5 as against previous close of 607.4 The spot price of Upl is currently at 602.7. The bid price is 606.75, while the offer price is 606.9. The offer quantity is 1300, and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 33,764,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹603.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹603.05 The current stock price of Upl is ₹603.3, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.4% 3 Months -15.59% 6 Months -15.07% YTD -15.8% 1 Year -20.29% Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹603.05, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹591.6 The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is ₹603.05, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 11.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.94% or ₹11.45. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹591.6 on last trading day On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 224,281 shares, with a closing price of ₹591.6. Share Via