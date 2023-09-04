Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 603.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 591.05 and closed at 591.6. The stock reached a high of 604.85 and a low of 591.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,265.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 224,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹600.4, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹603.05

The current stock price of Upl is 600.4 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, further confirming the decrease in stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Upl September futures opened at 609.5 as against previous close of 607.4

The spot price of Upl is currently at 602.7. The bid price is 606.75, while the offer price is 606.9. The offer quantity is 1300, and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 33,764,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹603.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹603.05

The current stock price of Upl is 603.3, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.4%
3 Months-15.59%
6 Months-15.07%
YTD-15.8%
1 Year-20.29%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Upl Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹603.05, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹591.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 603.05, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 11.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.94% or 11.45.

04 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹591.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 224,281 shares, with a closing price of 591.6.

