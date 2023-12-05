Upl Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST

Upl stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 578.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.45 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.