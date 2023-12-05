Upl Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Upl Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Upl share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|-9.18%
|6 Months
|-16.1%
|YTD
|-19.16%
|1 Year
|-26.13%
05 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹574.95 on last trading day