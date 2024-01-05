Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 586.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 587.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL opened at 587.65, but closed slightly lower at 586.8. The stock reached a high of 589.2 and a low of 583 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 44,079.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 780 and 528.35 respectively. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 49,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹587.25, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹586.8

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is at 587.25. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹586.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE recorded a volume of 49616 shares with a closing price of 586.8.

