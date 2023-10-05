Upl Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for UPL saw an open price of ₹605 and a close price of ₹607.05. The stock reached a high of ₹606.7 and a low of ₹597.9 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL stands at ₹45,269.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 106,254.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹607.05 on last trading day
