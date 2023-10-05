Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 607.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603.1 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The last day of trading for UPL saw an open price of 605 and a close price of 607.05. The stock reached a high of 606.7 and a low of 597.9 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL stands at 45,269.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 106,254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

