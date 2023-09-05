Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 603.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 605 and the closing price was 603.05. The stock reached a high of 607 and a low of 599.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is currently 45291.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl was 102930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹603.4, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹603.05

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 603.4. There has been a slight increase in the price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.35.

05 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹603.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 102,930 shares and closed at a price of 603.05.

