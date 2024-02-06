Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:53 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 474.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at 474.8 and closed at 474.2. The stock reached a high of 484 and a low of 468.85. The market capitalization of Upl is 36,134.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 469.65. The BSE volume for Upl was 332,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 12:53 PM IST Upl Live Updates

06 Feb 2024, 12:49 PM IST Upl February futures opened at 473.0 as against previous close of 473.1

The spot price of Upl is currently 484.5 with a bid price of 483.0 and an offer price of 483.4. There is a bid quantity of 1300 and an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest is 43,165,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Feb 2024, 12:39 PM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3330.048.71.484010.02870.050508.02
Linde India5696.9139.152.56885.953291.7548585.57
UPL484.3510.152.14780.0469.6536355.68
3M India33126.0720.92.2239809.6521405.037316.67
Coromandel International1109.0518.21.671287.95842.032607.59
06 Feb 2024, 12:20 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹482.9, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹474.2

The current stock price of Upl is 482.9 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 8.7.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

06 Feb 2024, 12:16 PM IST Upl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12131312
Buy5556
Hold4666
Sell2111
Strong Sell2000
06 Feb 2024, 12:16 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 468.85, while the high price is 484.

06 Feb 2024, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 06 Feb 12:08 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 550.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 0.5 (-23.08%) & 1.5 (-11.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 06 Feb 12:08 were at strike price of 470.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 9.0 (-34.55%) & 2.65 (-62.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

06 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹474.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 332,237 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 474.2.

