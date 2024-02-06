Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars with Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹474.8 and closed at ₹474.2. The stock reached a high of ₹484 and a low of ₹468.85. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹36,134.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹469.65. The BSE volume for Upl was 332,237 shares.
The spot price of Upl is currently 484.5 with a bid price of 483.0 and an offer price of 483.4. There is a bid quantity of 1300 and an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest is 43,165,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|P I Industries
|3330.0
|48.7
|1.48
|4010.0
|2870.0
|50508.02
|Linde India
|5696.9
|139.15
|2.5
|6885.95
|3291.75
|48585.57
|UPL
|484.35
|10.15
|2.14
|780.0
|469.65
|36355.68
|3M India
|33126.0
|720.9
|2.22
|39809.65
|21405.0
|37316.67
|Coromandel International
|1109.05
|18.2
|1.67
|1287.95
|842.0
|32607.59
The current stock price of Upl is ₹482.9 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 8.7.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|4
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹468.85, while the high price is ₹484.
Top active call options for Upl at 06 Feb 12:08 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹0.5 (-23.08%) & ₹1.5 (-11.76%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 06 Feb 12:08 were at strike price of ₹470.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹9.0 (-34.55%) & ₹2.65 (-62.68%) respectively.
On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 332,237 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹474.2.
