Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars with Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹474.8 and closed at ₹474.2. The stock reached a high of ₹484 and a low of ₹468.85. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹36,134.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹469.65. The BSE volume for Upl was 332,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.