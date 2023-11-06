Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading Numbers

On the last day of trading, UPL's opening price was ₹545.25 and the closing price was ₹540.5. The stock reached a high of ₹551.85 and a low of ₹543.45 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹41,343.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 59,947 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|-6.87%
|6 Months
|-23.02%
|YTD
|-23.16%
|1 Year
|-24.22%
As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹554.9. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.1 points.
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE recorded a volume of 59,947 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹540.5.
