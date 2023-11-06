Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading Numbers

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Upl stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 550.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's opening price was 545.25 and the closing price was 540.5. The stock reached a high of 551.85 and a low of 543.45 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 41,343.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 59,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months-6.87%
6 Months-23.02%
YTD-23.16%
1 Year-24.22%
06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹554.9, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹550.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 554.9. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.1 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹540.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE recorded a volume of 59,947 shares. The closing price for the day was 540.5.

