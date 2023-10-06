Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Sees Promising Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹607.85 and closed at ₹603.1. The stock reached a high of ₹608.9 and a low of ₹601.8. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹45,355.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 58,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.