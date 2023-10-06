Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Sees Promising Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 603.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 604.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL opened at 607.85 and closed at 603.1. The stock reached a high of 608.9 and a low of 601.8. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 45,355.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 58,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹604.25, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹603.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 604.25. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹603.1 on last trading day

On the last day, there were 58787 shares of Upl BSE traded with a closing price of 603.1.

