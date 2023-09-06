Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets, trading in the red

On the last day of trading, UPL's open price was ₹608.1 and it closed at ₹607.5. The stock reached a high of ₹612.05 and a low of ₹603.8 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,629.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 146,068 shares.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹606.2, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.75%
|3 Months
|-16.36%
|6 Months
|-14.49%
|YTD
|-15.09%
|1 Year
|-18.58%
On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 146,068 shares and a closing price of ₹607.5.
