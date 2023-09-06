Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets, trading in the red

On the last day of trading, UPL's open price was ₹608.1 and it closed at ₹607.5. The stock reached a high of ₹612.05 and a low of ₹603.8 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,629.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 146,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.