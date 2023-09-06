Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets, trading in the red

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 607.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.2 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's open price was 608.1 and it closed at 607.5. The stock reached a high of 612.05 and a low of 603.8 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,629.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 146,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹606.2, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹607.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 606.2, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Upl Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.75%
3 Months-16.36%
6 Months-14.49%
YTD-15.09%
1 Year-18.58%
06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹607.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹607.5

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 607.9, with a percent change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage. The net change is 0.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.4 units. Overall, the stock price for Upl has seen a slight increase.

06 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹607.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 146,068 shares and a closing price of 607.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.