Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted: Upl trades in the green today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 603.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, Upl's opening price was 601.3 and the closing price was 600.6. The stock had a high of 607.25 and a low of 600.4. The market capitalization of Upl is 45,299.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 590.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Upl was 118,062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹607, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current stock price of Upl is 607 with a 0.58 percent change. This represents a net change of 3.5.

Click here for Upl Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹607.05, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current stock price of Upl is 607.05, which represents a 0.59% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, indicating a positive movement.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹606.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 606.6. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.1 points. Overall, the stock price for Upl has experienced a small increase.

07 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹606.8, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 606.8. There has been a 0.55% percent change in the stock price, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹606.5, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current stock price of Upl is 606.5, with a net change of 3. This represents a percent change of 0.5.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹605.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is 605.05. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 1.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.55 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Upl Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹606.95, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹603.5

The current stock price of Upl is 606.95, which represents a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock has increased by 0.57% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.45, indicating that the stock has gained 3.45 points since the last trading day.

07 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹603.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹600.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl (UPL Limited) is 603.5, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change in price is 2.9.

07 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹600.6 yesterday

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 118,062 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 600.6.

