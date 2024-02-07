Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at ₹474.8 and closed at ₹474.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹486 and a low of ₹468.85. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹36,175.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹469.65. The stock had a trading volume of 534,907 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.