Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at ₹474.8 and closed at ₹474.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹486 and a low of ₹468.85. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹36,175.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹469.65. The stock had a trading volume of 534,907 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is ₹480.85, with a percent change of -0.23. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.23% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change is -1.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.1 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.98%
|3 Months
|-21.47%
|6 Months
|-20.27%
|YTD
|-17.95%
|1 Year
|-32.57%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹481.95. There has been a percent change of 1.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 7.75, indicating an increase. Overall, the stock price of Upl has increased by 1.63% or ₹7.75.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 534,907 shares, and the closing price was ₹474.2.
