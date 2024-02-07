Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 481.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at 474.8 and closed at 474.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of 486 and a low of 468.85. The market capitalization of Upl is 36,175.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 469.65. The stock had a trading volume of 534,907 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹480.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹481.95

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 480.85, with a percent change of -0.23. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.23% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change is -1.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.1 units.

07 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.98%
3 Months-21.47%
6 Months-20.27%
YTD-17.95%
1 Year-32.57%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹481.95, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹474.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 481.95. There has been a percent change of 1.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 7.75, indicating an increase. Overall, the stock price of Upl has increased by 1.63% or 7.75.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹474.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 534,907 shares, and the closing price was 474.2.

