Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares soar on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 550.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The last day of trading for UPL saw an open price of 554.9 and a close price of 550.8. The stock reached a high of 555.3 and a low of 548.5 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 41,636.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 81,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 551.55, while the high price is 555.95.

07 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Upl November futures opened at 556.15 as against previous close of 557.4

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 553.55. The bid price stands at 555.7 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 556.25 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 30494100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹554.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹550.8

The current stock price of Upl is 554.7, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.71% and has gained 3.9 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Upl Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.98%
3 Months-7.19%
6 Months-22.46%
YTD-22.54%
1 Year-24.92%
07 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹554.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹550.8

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 554.7. There has been a 0.71 percent change, with a net change of 3.9.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹550.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81289. The closing price for the day was 550.8 per share.

