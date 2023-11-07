Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares soar on the market today

The last day of trading for UPL saw an open price of ₹554.9 and a close price of ₹550.8. The stock reached a high of ₹555.3 and a low of ₹548.5 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹41,636.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 81,289 shares.
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹551.55, while the high price is ₹555.95.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 553.55. The bid price stands at 555.7 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 556.25 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 30494100.
The current stock price of Upl is ₹554.7, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.71% and has gained 3.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.98%
|3 Months
|-7.19%
|6 Months
|-22.46%
|YTD
|-22.54%
|1 Year
|-24.92%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹554.7. There has been a 0.71 percent change, with a net change of 3.9.
On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81289. The closing price for the day was ₹550.8 per share.
