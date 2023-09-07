Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Upl stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 607.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The stock of UPL opened at 608.2 and closed at 607.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 610.7, while the lowest was 603.9. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,753.29 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 577. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for UPL was 52,530.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹609.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹607.9

The current stock price of Upl is 609.55 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% or 1.65 points.

07 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹607.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 52,530. The closing price for the day was 607.9.

