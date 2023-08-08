Upl Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 603.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹606.85 and closed at ₹603.5. The stock reached a high of ₹609.5 and a low of ₹604.05 during the day. UPL's market capitalization stands at ₹45,550.62 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹807 and a 52-week low of ₹590.1. A total of 116,683 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:11:51 AM IST
