Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
Upl Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 603.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 606.85 and closed at 603.5. The stock reached a high of 609.5 and a low of 604.05 during the day. UPL's market capitalization stands at 45,550.62 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 807 and a 52-week low of 590.1. A total of 116,683 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:11:51 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹603.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, there were a total of 116,683 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 603.5.

