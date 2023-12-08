Upl Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Upl Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹593.4, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹586.8
08 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Upl share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|-8.69%
|6 Months
|-15.0%
|YTD
|-18.1%
|1 Year
|-24.62%
08 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹587.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹588.5
08 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹588.5 on last trading day