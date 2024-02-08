Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 481.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 482.5 and closed at 481.95. The stock had a high of 484.95 and a low of 477.15. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 35,879.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 468.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,497 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹478, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹481.95

Upl stock is currently trading at a price of 478. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.82%, resulting in a net change of -3.95.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹481.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 236,497 shares. The closing price for the stock was 481.95.

