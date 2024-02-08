Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹482.5 and closed at ₹481.95. The stock had a high of ₹484.95 and a low of ₹477.15. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹35,879.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹468.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,497 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Upl stock is currently trading at a price of ₹478. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.82%, resulting in a net change of -3.95.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 236,497 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹481.95.
