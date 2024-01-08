Upl Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for UPL was ₹585.1, and the closing price was ₹587.25. The stock reached a high of ₹591 and a low of ₹576.5 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹43,629.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,404 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.