Upl Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 587.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for UPL was 585.1, and the closing price was 587.25. The stock reached a high of 591 and a low of 576.5 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 43,629.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,404 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹587.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,404 shares, with a closing price of 587.25.

