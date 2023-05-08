Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl stock rises in today's trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Upl stock rises in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:10 AM IST Livemint
UplPremium
Upl

The opening price of Upl was 715.05 in the current session. The highest price reached during the session was 721.75, while the lowest price was 711.25.

On the last day of trading, Upl's open price was 715.05, and the close price was 714.7. The high for the day was 717.35, while the low was 711.25. The company's market capitalization was noted at 53,623.41 crore. The 52-week high for Upl was 848, and the low was 607.8. On the BSE, 12,699 shares of Upl were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:10:40 AM IST

Upl trading at ₹716.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹714.7

As of the current data, Upl stock is priced at 716.8, which shows a net change of 2.1 with a percent change of 0.29.

08 May 2023, 10:51:34 AM IST

Upl trading at ₹721, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹714.7

Upl stock is currently trading at 721 with a net change of 6.3 and a percent change of 0.88.

08 May 2023, 10:38:05 AM IST

Upl closed at ₹714.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume was 12699 shares and the closing price was 714.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout