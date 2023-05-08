Hello User
Upl stock rises in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Livemint
Upl

The opening price of Upl was 715.05 in the current session. The highest price reached during the session was 721.75, while the lowest price was 711.25.

On the last day of trading, Upl's open price was 715.05, and the close price was 714.7. The high for the day was 717.35, while the low was 711.25. The company's market capitalization was noted at 53,623.41 crore. The 52-week high for Upl was 848, and the low was 607.8. On the BSE, 12,699 shares of Upl were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:10 AM IST Upl trading at ₹716.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹714.7

As of the current data, Upl stock is priced at 716.8, which shows a net change of 2.1 with a percent change of 0.29.

08 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST Upl trading at ₹721, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹714.7

Upl stock is currently trading at 721 with a net change of 6.3 and a percent change of 0.88.

08 May 2023, 10:38 AM IST Upl closed at ₹714.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume was 12699 shares and the closing price was 714.7.

