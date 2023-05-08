Upl stock rises in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Upl's open price was ₹715.05, and the close price was ₹714.7. The high for the day was ₹717.35, while the low was ₹711.25. The company's market capitalization was noted at ₹53,623.41 crore. The 52-week high for Upl was ₹848, and the low was ₹607.8. On the BSE, 12,699 shares of Upl were traded.