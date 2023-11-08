comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock sees gains in today's trading

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 552.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 556.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

The stock of Upl opened at a price of 554 and closed at 554.7, with a high of 555.95 and a low of 550.65. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at 41,508.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 528.35. On the BSE, a total of 51,393 shares of Upl were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:08:29 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹556.15, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹552.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 556.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, suggesting a positive movement.

08 Nov 2023, 10:44:32 AM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.7 (+6.14%) & 21.2 (+3.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 545.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.75 (-9.52%) & 6.2 (-9.49%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32:43 AM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Solar Industries India6027.1588.951.55978.83456.9554539.72
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore728.8518.552.61804.95122.347161.84
UPL554.82.750.5807.0528.3541643.71
3M India31400.027.50.0933643.021380.735372.32
Coromandel International1105.55-2.2-0.21185.25838.9532504.69
08 Nov 2023, 10:29:00 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹554.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹552.05

The current data for Upl stock shows that it is trading at a price of 554.95. There has been a 0.53 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22:51 AM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 553.05 and the high price is 556.30.

08 Nov 2023, 10:14:05 AM IST

Upl November futures opened at 554.5 as against previous close of 554.85

Upl, currently trading at a spot price of 554.9, has a bid price of 556.25 and an offer price of 556.7. The offer quantity stands at 2600, with a corresponding bid quantity. With an open interest of 30379700, Upl showcases a strong market demand for its stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:48 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:50:33 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹553.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹552.05

The current stock price of Upl is 553.55, with a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 1.5, which indicates that the stock has increased by 1.5 from its previous price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:42:34 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.13%
3 Months-7.39%
6 Months-20.51%
YTD-22.92%
1 Year-26.25%
08 Nov 2023, 09:01:36 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹553, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹554.7

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 553, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% or 1.7.

08 Nov 2023, 08:03:42 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹554.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UPL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,393. The closing price for the shares was 554.7.

