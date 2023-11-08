Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock sees gains in today's trading

The stock of Upl opened at a price of ₹554 and closed at ₹554.7, with a high of ₹555.95 and a low of ₹550.65. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at ₹41,508.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. On the BSE, a total of 51,393 shares of Upl were traded on the last day.
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹556.15, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹552.05
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹556.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, suggesting a positive movement.
Top active options for Upl
Top active call options for Upl at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.7 (+6.14%) & ₹21.2 (+3.92%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹545.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.75 (-9.52%) & ₹6.2 (-9.49%) respectively.
Upl share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Solar Industries India
|6027.15
|88.95
|1.5
|5978.8
|3456.95
|54539.72
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|728.85
|18.55
|2.61
|804.95
|122.3
|47161.84
|UPL
|554.8
|2.75
|0.5
|807.0
|528.35
|41643.71
|3M India
|31400.0
|27.5
|0.09
|33643.0
|21380.7
|35372.32
|Coromandel International
|1105.55
|-2.2
|-0.2
|1185.25
|838.95
|32504.69
UPL share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹553.05 and the high price is ₹556.30.
Upl November futures opened at 554.5 as against previous close of 554.85
Upl, currently trading at a spot price of 554.9, has a bid price of 556.25 and an offer price of 556.7. The offer quantity stands at 2600, with a corresponding bid quantity. With an open interest of 30379700, Upl showcases a strong market demand for its stock.
Upl Live Updates
UPL
UPL
Upl share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.13%
|3 Months
|-7.39%
|6 Months
|-20.51%
|YTD
|-22.92%
|1 Year
|-26.25%
