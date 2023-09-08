Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets amid market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 612.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 609 and closed at 609.55. The stock reached a high of 615.85 and a low of 606 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,940.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 155,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Upl September futures opened at 618.35 as against previous close of 615.75

Upl is a stock with a spot price of 612.2. The bid price is 615.05 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 615.35 with an offer quantity of 2600. The stock has a high open interest of 37131900, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹611.65, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹612.05

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 611.65. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in price. The net change is -0.4, which means the stock has decreased by 0.4 units. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decline.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹612.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹612.05

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 612.45 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months-15.84%
6 Months-14.01%
YTD-14.5%
1 Year-17.38%
08 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Upl Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹612.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹609.55

The current stock price of Upl is 612.05 with a percent change of 0.41. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.5, indicating a positive movement.

08 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹609.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 155,776 shares. The closing price for the stock was 609.55.

