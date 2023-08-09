Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 606.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 604.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 609 and closed at 606.85. The stock reached a high of 609 and a low of 602. The market capitalization of Upl is 45,366.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 590.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 94,458 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

