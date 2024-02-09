Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 478 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of UPL was 480.95 and the closing price was 478. The stock had a high of 481.9 and a low of 463.9. The market capitalization of UPL is 34,892.0 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 468.85. The BSE volume for UPL was 341,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹478 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 341,326 shares, with a closing price of 478.

