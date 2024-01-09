Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 561 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : UPL's stock opened at 582.85 and closed at 581.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 582.85, while the lowest price was 560.2. The company's market capitalization is 42,109.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 339,580.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹559.65, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹561

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 559.65. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decrease of 1.35 in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of UPL stock is 553.65 and the high price is 567.7.

09 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Upl January futures opened at 562.0 as against previous close of 562.05

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 554.75. The bid price is 555.15 and the offer price is 555.5. The bid quantity is 2600 and the offer quantity is 1300. The open interest for Upl is 37082500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹555.35, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹561

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 555.35. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decline of 5.65 in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Upl Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.37%
3 Months-15.57%
6 Months-15.03%
YTD-4.49%
1 Year-21.9%
09 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹561, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹581.25

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 561. There has been a percent change of -3.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.25, meaning the stock has decreased by 20.25.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹581.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 339,580. The closing price for the shares was 581.25.

