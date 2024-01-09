Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

Upl Share Price Today : UPL's stock opened at ₹582.85 and closed at ₹581.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹582.85, while the lowest price was ₹560.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹42,109.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 339,580.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is ₹559.65. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.35 in the stock price.
The current day's low price of UPL stock is ₹553.65 and the high price is ₹567.7.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 554.75. The bid price is 555.15 and the offer price is 555.5. The bid quantity is 2600 and the offer quantity is 1300. The open interest for Upl is 37082500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is ₹555.35. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decline of ₹5.65 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.37%
|3 Months
|-15.57%
|6 Months
|-15.03%
|YTD
|-4.49%
|1 Year
|-21.9%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹561. There has been a percent change of -3.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.25, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹20.25.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 339,580. The closing price for the shares was ₹581.25.
