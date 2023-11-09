Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 552.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.6 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 553.05 and closed at 552.05. The highest price reached during the day was 557.8, while the lowest price was 553.05. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 41,703.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 65,723.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.45%
3 Months-8.25%
6 Months-18.24%
YTD-22.4%
1 Year-25.75%
09 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹555.6, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹552.05

The current price of UPL stock is 555.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, also suggesting a positive movement.

09 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹552.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,723. The closing price for the stock was 552.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.