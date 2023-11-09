Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹553.05 and closed at ₹552.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹557.8, while the lowest price was ₹553.05. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹41,703.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 65,723.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.