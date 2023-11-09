Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹553.05 and closed at ₹552.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹557.8, while the lowest price was ₹553.05. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹41,703.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 65,723.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.45%
|3 Months
|-8.25%
|6 Months
|-18.24%
|YTD
|-22.4%
|1 Year
|-25.75%
The current price of UPL stock is ₹555.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, also suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,723. The closing price for the stock was ₹552.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!