LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 612.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.2 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 602.1 and closed at 604.25. The stock reached a high of 612.95 and a low of 602.1 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 45,918.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 25,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:21:45 AM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 599.05, while the high price reached 608.9.

09 Oct 2023, 10:05:00 AM IST

Upl October futures opened at 605.0 as against previous close of 613.4

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 607.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 608.45, while the offer price is 608.7. The bid and offer quantities are both 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 32,060,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:58:03 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41:08 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹606.2, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹612.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 606.2. There has been a decrease in the stock's price by 0.96%, resulting in a net change of -5.9.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09:14 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹611.75, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹604.25

The current stock price of Upl is 611.75, which represents a 1.24% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 7.5, indicating a positive movement.

09 Oct 2023, 08:05:08 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹604.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 25623 shares. The closing price for Upl was 604.25.

