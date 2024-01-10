Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Faces Bearish Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹566 and closed at ₹561. The highest price reached during the day was ₹567.7, while the lowest price was ₹553.65. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹41,891.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 233,255.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.