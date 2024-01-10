Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Faces Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 561 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.1 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 566 and closed at 561. The highest price reached during the day was 567.7, while the lowest price was 553.65. The market capitalization of UPL is 41,891.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 233,255.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹558.1, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹561

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 558.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price.

10 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹561 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UPL had a volume of 233,255 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 561.

