Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹608.65 and closed at ₹612.1. The highest price during the day was ₹610.85, while the lowest price was ₹599.05. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,813.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for the day was 807,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.