Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 612.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.35 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 608.65 and closed at 612.1. The highest price during the day was 610.85, while the lowest price was 599.05. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,813.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for the day was 807,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹610.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹612.1

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 610.35. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

10 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹612.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 807,467 shares, and the closing price was 612.1.

