Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day, UPL's open price was ₹618.95 and the close price was ₹615.4. The stock had a high of ₹618.95 and a low of ₹606.2. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,764.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹590.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 139,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹605.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹609.7
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹605.5. There has been a percentage change of -0.69 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Upl Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.53%
|3 Months
|-15.87%
|6 Months
|-14.98%
|YTD
|-14.87%
|1 Year
|-20.34%
Upl Live Updates
UPL
UPL
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹609.7, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹615.4
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is at ₹609.7. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.7 in the stock price.
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹615.4 yesterday
On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 139,752 shares with a closing price of ₹615.4.
