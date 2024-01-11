Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 558.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : The last day of trading for UPL saw an opening price of 562.85 and a closing price of 558.1. The stock reached a high of 562.85 and a low of 552 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 41,936.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 45,751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹558.1 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,751. The closing price for the stock was 558.1.

