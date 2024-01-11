Upl Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Upl Share Price Today : The last day of trading for UPL saw an opening price of ₹562.85 and a closing price of ₹558.1. The stock reached a high of ₹562.85 and a low of ₹552 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹41,936.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 45,751 shares.
11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
