Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 645.15, down -2.28% from yesterday's 660.2
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at ₹645.15, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹660.2

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 660.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 664.15 and closed at 663.05. The stock had a high of 666 and a low of 659.3. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 49,555.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 636.15. On the BSE, there were 78,832 shares traded for UPL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:02:13 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl closed today at ₹645.15, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹660.2

Today, the closing price of Upl stock was 645.15, which represents a decrease of 2.28% compared to the previous day's closing price of 660.2. The net change in price was -15.05.

11 Jul 2023, 03:18:09 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹645.55, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 645.55, with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -14.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.22% and has decreased by 14.65.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06:50 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹644.8, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 644.8. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 15.4.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52:52 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹644.5, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 644.5. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.7, suggesting a decrease of 15.7 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:37:24 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.05, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 645.05. There has been a 2.29% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -15.15.

11 Jul 2023, 02:18:16 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹644.5, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 644.5. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.7, suggesting a decrease of 15.7 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:01:40 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹645.4, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 645.4, which represents a percent change of -2.24. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -14.8, indicating a decline of 14.8. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48:03 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹646, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The stock price of Upl is currently 646, representing a decrease of 2.15% or a net change of -14.2.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30:57 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹646.25, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 646.25. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.95, suggesting a decrease of 13.95 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:17:25 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹646.35, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 646.35. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.85.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00:09 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹647, down -2% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current stock price of Upl is 647, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -13.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by 13.2.

11 Jul 2023, 12:45:48 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹645.4, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 645.4, which represents a percent change of -2.24%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.24%. The net change is -14.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by 14.8.

11 Jul 2023, 12:42:12 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:30:14 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹648, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current stock price of Upl is 648, which represents a decrease of 1.85% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -12.2.

11 Jul 2023, 12:15:56 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹647.5, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock is priced at 647.5, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -12.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% and the net change is a decrease of 12.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05:11 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹649.45, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 649.45, which represents a decrease of -1.63% or a net change of -10.75.

11 Jul 2023, 11:46:43 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹647.6, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹660.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 647.6 with a percent change of -1.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.91%. The net change is -12.6, suggesting a decrease of 12.6 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:35:38 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹648.05, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 648.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.84%, with a net change of -12.15.

11 Jul 2023, 11:22:00 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹648.3, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current stock price of Upl is 648.3, with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -11.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% and the value has decreased by 11.9.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05:04 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹648.8, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 648.8. There has been a decrease of 1.73% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.4.

11 Jul 2023, 10:49:26 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹649.75, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 649.75. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.45, meaning that the stock has decreased by 10.45.

11 Jul 2023, 10:37:21 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹651.55, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 651.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%, resulting in a net change of -8.65.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30:41 AM IST

UPL top drag on Nifty, falls 2% to hit 52-week low; here's why

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/upl-top-drag-on-nifty-falls-2-to-hit-52-week-low-heres-why-11689050215976.html

11 Jul 2023, 10:20:36 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹649.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 649.7, which represents a decrease of 1.59% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -10.5, indicating a decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:06:18 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹648.35, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data of UPL stock shows that the price is 648.35, which indicates a decrease of -1.79% in percentage change. The net change is -11.85, indicating a decline in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:51:26 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹647.25, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current stock price of Upl is 647.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.95, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:37:43 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.5, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current stock price of Upl is 645.5, which represents a percent change of -2.23%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.7, showing a decline of 14.7 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:19:18 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹645.75, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 645.75, with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.19% and the value has decreased by 14.45.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05:08 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹660.2, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹663.05

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 660.2. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:00:23 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹663.05 yesterday

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 78832 shares with a closing price of 663.05.

